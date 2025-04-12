Draw takes QPR to all-important 50-point mark

QPR 1 Dembele (21′)

Bristol City 1

Earthy (30′)

QPR look virtually safe from relegation after picking up a hard-earned point at Loftus Road.

Karamoko Dembele put them ahead before George Earthy levelled for play-off chasing Bristol City, who were looking for a third consecutive victory.

The ​result took Rangers to the all-important 50-p​oint mark generally regarded as being enough to avoid the drop.

Dembele’s 21st-minute opener was beautifully worked and he was heavily involved in the build-up.

He picked the ball up deep inside his own half and laid it to Nicolas Madsen, who played a first-time pass to​wards Jimmy Dunne on the right flank.

Facing the touchline, Dunne cleverly back-heeled to Dembele, who played the ball inside to Yang Min-hyeok and continued his run into the box, where he drifted between two City defenders to head home Madsen’s cross.

The goal came soon after Dembele’s superb pass with the outside of his right boot put Harrison Ashby in on goal, but the full-back was denied by Robins keeper Max O’Leary.

And after going ahead, Rangers almost doubled their lead when Dunne volleyed just wide.

But the visitors hit back with an equaliser against the run of play on the half-hour mark.

It was another well-worked goal, with nice link-up play near the edge of the box before Max Bird played a smart pass in towards Earth​y, who sneaked behind R’s defender Liam Morrison and slotted past keeper Paul Nardi.

Injury-hit QPR tired in the second half, although a great chance to regain the lead was spurned when Koki Saito robbed Earthy only to overhit a pass to Min-hyeok, who would have been presented with a simple finish.

At the other end, a weak back-pass from Ronnie Edwards gave Nahki Wells a sight of goal.

The striker got past keeper Paul Nardi but could not get a firm connection with his shot and Morgan Fox was able to clear.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Edwards, Ashby, Colback (Bennie 74), Varane, Dembele (Smyth 60), Madsen (Fox 74), Saito (Andersen 87), Min-hyeok (Kolli 87).

Subs not used: Walsh, Sutton, Frey, Morgan.







