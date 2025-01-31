QPR reject offer from Sheffield United for Dunne

QPR have rejected an offer from Sheffield United for Jimmy Dunne.

The defender’s contract expires this summer and he has so far not agreed a new deal.

Rangers were able to keep him last summer by taking up an option to extend his contract by a year.

The promotion-chasing Blades want to sign Dunne, 27, before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing, but Rangers remain keen for him to stay.

Dunne has made 136 Championship appearances since being signed from Burnley in 2021.







