QPR have announced that Ziyad Larkeche has signed a new deal.

West London Sport revealed in April that the left-back, who was on loan at Dundee last season and had a year remaining on his contract at Loftus Road, would be retained by the R’s and given a chance in the first team.

He was signed in 2023 after being released by Fulham – West London Sport had revealed that Rangers were snapping him up and shipping out Niko Hamalainen.

Frenchman Larkeche, 22, was at Paris St-Germain prior to being signed by Fulham.

He made 27 Scottish Premier League appearances for Dundee last season.

He was allowed to leave on loan as he was behind Kenneth Paal in the pecking order and QPR were keen for him to play first-team football.

Paal recently left the club, with his departure having been on the cards for some time.

Larkeche impressed during his time in Scotland and has long been earmarked by Rangers as a potential replacement for Paal at left-back.

“We are excited to give him every opportunity to make the step up in our set-up this season,” chief executive Christian Nourry told the club website.