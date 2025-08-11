QPR on course to sign Wycombe striker Kone

QPR appear to be close to signing Richard Kone after the striker indicated that he wants a move to Loftus Road.

Leicester, Preston and French club Toulouse have also made offers for the 22-year-old Ivorian, but he has chosen Rangers.

As of Monday evening there was no agreement reached with Wycombe, but a deal seems close and the move looks likely to happen.

Kone joined Wycombe in January last year and scored 21 goals for the League One club last season.

Meanwhile, QPR continue to discuss a potential deal for Koki Saito to return to Loftus Road.

Saito spent last season on loan from Belgian outfit Lommell.

Rangers are also looking to bring in left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies from Sheffield United, but that move currently seems to hinge on the Yorkshire club signing another defender.