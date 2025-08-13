Schalke criticise QPR for pulling out of Ba move

German club Schalke have strongly criticised QPR for pulling out of a deal to sign Pape Meïssa Ba.

The Senegalese striker, 28, was expected to complete a transfer to Loftus Road.

However, Rangers have opted against the move after receiving the results of his medical.

Schalke say they were informed of QPR’s decision in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“We are very frustrated with Queens Park’s conduct over the past two weeks,” said Frank Baumann, Schalke’s board member for sport.

“This period has been marked by delays without any substantive explanation, as well as days without any response to calls or official messages.

“For us, a transfer – especially after two agreements between the clubs – should be handled in a more cooperative manner.”

QPR remain on course to complete the signing of Richard Kone from Wycombe and take Koki Saito back to W12.

The decision not to sign Ba following his medical has led to reports the player simply failed that medical.

“Pape has made over 30 competitive appearances in each of the past four years, and was in good physical condition during our pre-season preparations,” Baumann said.

“The concerns raised by Queens Park Rangers are not new – they have already been taken into account in four previous transfers.

“They clearly do not prevent him from carrying out his duties as a professional footballer, as his average of more than 30 matches per season demonstrates.

“Our priority now is to get Pape back into training as quickly as possible.”