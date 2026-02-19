QPR injuries latest: Stephan gives updates on Madsen, Clarke-Salter and Obikwu

QPR injury update: Stephan on Madsen, Clarke-Salter and Obikwu pic.twitter.com/kJn8dHeYZo — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) February 19, 2026

Julien Stephan gives West London Sport an update on the latest with QPR’s injuries.

Nicolas Madsen is expected to be passed fit for Saturday’s game at Hull despite limping off during the home defeat against Blackburn.

But Justin Obikwu is expected to miss at least a couple more matches.

Striker Obikwu was signed from Coventry a month ago after Rumarn Burrell was sidelined by a hamstring injury, but he is yet to make his R’s debut.

Head coach Stephan also speaks about managing Jake Clarke-Salter’s training.

See also: