QPR’s top scorer Burrell out for at least two months

QPR’s top scorer Rumarn Burrell will be out for at least a couple of months.

Burrell has been a revelation since arriving from Burton Albion during the summer, scoring 10 goals so far this season.

But he suffered an injury during the recent win against Sheffield Wednesday and Rangers say he “is not expected to return before March”.

And there have been further injury setbacks for Ilias Chair, Kwame Poku and Jake-Clarke-Salter.

Poku, who has been hampered by hamstring problems since being signed from Peterborough last year, has another hamstring injury and looks likely to be out for at least a month.

Chair, meanwhile, continues to be troubled by injuries and will not return to training until later in the month. Neither will the injury-plagued Clarke-Salter, who has been sidelined yet again.

On a more positive note for Rangers, a knee injury Jonathan Varane picked up during the Wednesday game is only a sprain, a scan has established, and he could be back in a couple of weeks.

Having initially been named in the team for the Wednesday game, Liam Morrison missed out after suffering an injury in the warm-up, but the defender is expected to train next week.

Burrell’s injury lay-off could result in a run in the side for Australian youngster Daniel Bennie, who is very much seen by Rangers as an option up front.