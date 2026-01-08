Bennie in line for chance up front for QPR

Daniel Bennie is in line for a run in the QPR side following the injury suffered by Rumarn Burrell.

Top scorer Burrell faces at least a couple of months on the sidelines after being injured during the recent home win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Rayan Kolli came on to replace him and scored two late goals – but head coach Julien Stephan could turn to Australian youngster Bennie in the coming weeks.

Bennie, 19, has impressed Rangers since arriving from Perth Glory during the summer of 2024.

He has made 12 Championship appearances since that move, all but one of them as a substitute, and has featured largely as a wide-player. He even played at full-back during pre-season.

However, he is regarded as primarily a forward and is very much in contention for a first-team place in that position in light of Burrell’s injury.

Meanwhile, QPR have given veteran goalkeeper Ben Hamer another short-term contract.

The 38-year-old was signed in September as cover after Joe Walsh suffered a broken wrist.

Hamer has since played seven times for the R’s.