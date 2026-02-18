Obikwu to miss more QPR games

Justin Obikwu will miss at least another couple of QPR matches.

The striker was signed from Coventry a month ago after Rangers’ top scorer Rumarn Burrell was sidelined by a hamstring injury.

But Obikwu picked up an injury in training shortly after his move to west London and is yet to make his debut for the R’s.

And he will again be unavailable for Saturday’s away match against Hull City.

He currently looks on course to return to training next week, meaning he would also miss next Tuesday’s trip to Southampton and potentially the home match against Sheffield United four days later.

“He has progressed well individually (in training),” said head coach Julien Stephan.

“I hope he will perhaps be able towards at the end of next week to train collectively.

“It’s a three-game week, so we will not have a lot of collective sessions. Perhaps he will be able for the session before Sheffield United.”

Ilias Chair and Jonathan Varane are expected to be included in the squad for the Hull game, as is Nicolas Madsen.

Key midfielder Madsen limped off after picking up an ankle knock during Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat against Blackburn.

But the injury does not appear to be a cause for concern – the Dane trained on Tuesday and is currently expected to be available for this weekend’s trip north.

Chair has been plagued by injury problems during the past couple of seasons and has not played since early December.

Varane has been out for more than a month, having gone off injured against Sheffield Wednesday on 4 January.

Both players have resumed full training and will be assessed on Friday along with Madsen to see if they are fit enough to be involved against Hull.

“We need to see on Friday,” said Stephan. “They’ve trained for part of the week, so let’s see.

“Nico didn’t train at the start of the week but he took part in a full session today (Wednesday). That’s positive.

“Just now confirmation on Friday, but normally it will be okay.”