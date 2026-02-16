QPR trio on course to be fit for Hull game

Ilias Chair and Jonathan Varane are on course to return for QPR at Hull, where Nicolas Madsen is also expected to be available.

Key midfielder Madsen limped off after picking up an ankle knock during Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat against Blackburn.

But the injury does not appear to be a cause for concern – the Dane is due to train on Tuesday and is currently expected to be available for this weekend’s trip north.

Chair has been plagued by injury problems during the past couple of seasons and has not played since early December.

Varane has been out for more than a month, having gone off injured against Sheffield Wednesday on 4 January.

Both players have resumed full training and currently look set to be included in the squad to face the promotion-chasing Tigers.

However, Justin Obikwu is still nursing an injury he picked up after his move to west London from Coventry.

The striker was brought in four weeks ago after top scorer Rumarn Burrell was sidelined by a hamstring injury, but Obikwu is yet to make an appearance for the R’s.