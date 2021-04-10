QPR boss allays Chair injury concerns

Mark Warburton is confident Ilias Chair will be fit for QPR’s trip to Rotherham despite picking up an ankle knock in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The diminutive playmaker, who set up Rangers’ second goal, scored by Stefan Johansen, was caught late by Wednesday’s Liam Palmer midway through the second half.







Although Chair appeared to have run the injury off he was replaced by George Thomas 15 minutes from time and was limping heavily as he left the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium after the game.

Chair did, though, indicate that the injury is not a cause for concern.

But he could be facing a race against time to be fit to travel to South Yorkshire on Monday for Tuesday’s clash at the New York Stadium.

“It was a coming together and I think the studs went down the back of the ankle on the side of the Achilles,” R’s boss Warburton said.

“It was a sore one and I think it will be one of those; ice and elevate.”

Should Chair not be available, Thomas could get the chance to start following an impressive cameo that saw him set up Chris Willock for Rangers’ fourth goal and almost tee the former Arsenal man up for another that cannoned back off the woodwork.

It has been a frustrating first season for the 24-year-old Wales international since his move from Leicester in the summer, with a calf injury keeping him on the sidelines for long periods.

“I have a lot of time for George. He started the season but he got that injury which was worse than anyone realised,” said Warburton.

“You are then playing catch-up throughout the season and then he picked up another niggling injury.

“But he was very good in a B-team game against Watford a couple of weeks back; great energy, forward runs, and we saw that from him today.

“His timing is good, his energy is good and his quality is good.”







