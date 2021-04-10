Warburton hails Dykes after QPR victory

Mark Warburton paid tribute to Lyndon Dykes after the striker scored twice in QPR’s 4-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Dykes has now scored four goals in as many appearances.

Prior to that the Scotland international, signed from Livingston last summer, had scored just once from open play for the R’s.







“Lyndon deserves so much credit. He’s worked hard,” manager Warburton said.

“He had that barren spell but he’s come through that and he’s never stopped working.

“Today you saw his movement, his control and of course getting the two goals.

“My only criticism: go and get your hat-trick. Be a bit more selfish and get your three goals. But he deserves enormous credit.”

Rangers struggled during the first half of the campaign but are now up to 11th in the table after another encouraging display.

“The players have had to keep working hard every day,” Warburton said.

“I hear people say that I’ve implemented my philosophy. But it doesn’t come in a week or a month. It takes time and the players have got to understand it.

“They deserve credit. They’ve worked hard on the training pitch. They went through a painful period but they had to maintain belief in how we wanted to play.

“I think you’re seeing that now. The loan players have helped and the squad as a whole deserves credit and now we’ve got to keep pushing on.

“Hopefully we can take good belief from this season into next year.”







