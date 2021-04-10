Dykes scores twice as QPR crush Sheffield Wednesday

QPR 4 Sheff Wed 1 27' Dykes 30' Windass 50' Johansen 60' Dykes 90' Willock

Lyndon Dykes scored twice in a resounding win for QPR.

Stefan Johansen also netted at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where Chris Willock capped the victory with an injury-time fourth.







Dykes, playing in the absence of the suspended Charlie Austin, put QPR ahead on 27 minutes.

Yoann Barbet sent in a superb cross from the left and Dykes guided a header into the far corner of the net.

Josh Windass hauled Wednesday level with a cool finish just three minutes later.

Adam Reach was sent down the left by Barry Bannan’s pass and played the ball in to Windass, who drifted between Rangers defenders Jordy de Wijs and Barbet to fire home.

But a mistake by keeper Joe Wildsmith resulted in QPR regaining the lead five minutes into the second half.

Johansen’s 25-yard strike taking a deflection off Owls defender Osaze Urhoghide left Wildsmith flat-footed and he allowed the ball to squirm past him and into the net.

And there was no way back for the visitors once Dykes scored again on the hour mark.

Rob Dickie sent in a looping cross from the right and Willock headed the ball towards Dykes, who nodded in from close range – the Scotland striker’s fourth goal in as many appearances for the R’s.

Dykes was also involved in his team’s fourth goal.

He chested the ball off to George Thomas, who squared it for Willock to slot past Wildsmith.

QPR (3-4-2-1): Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs (Adomah 68), Barbet; Kakay, Johansen (Bettache 81), Field (Ball 81), Wallace; Chair (Thomas 76), Willock, Dykes.

Subs not used: Lumley, Kane, Hamalainen, Bonne, Kelman.







