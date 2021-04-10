QPR v Sheffield Wednesday player ratings

QPR beat struggling Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Seny Dieng: 7

Left completely isolated for Wednesday’s equaliser but was otherwise a commanding presence, claiming several crosses despite some heavy physical pressure from the rugged Owls front line.

Osman Kakay: 6

Not totally convincing in the right wing-back spot. Caught out by Barry Bannan’s clever pass to Adam Reach in the build-up to the Owls’ goal. Always willing to get forward, but seems more suited to being played in a more central defensive role. However, he does deserves credit for never going missing.

Rob Dickie: 7

Hoisted in a great ball to set up the third goal for Rangers, but didn’t have it all his own way defensively against the lively left-side of Wednesday’s attack of the ever-excellent Bannan and Reach.

Jordy de Vijs: 6

Solid on his return to the side after injury before being replaced after 70 minutes. Like his two central defensive partners he was caught out badly for the goal conceded but otherwise steady.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Delivered a beautiful cross for Lyndon Dykes to score his first of the afternoon and although he went missing for the equaliser when Josh Windass had the freedom of W12 to score, he just about came out on top in his battle with Jordan Rhodes.

Lee Wallace: 7

Not as effective getting forward as in recent performances but made two timely interceptions to thwart promising Wednesday attacks.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Scored his third goal since joining from Fulham albeit thanks to a deflection and a goalkeeping howler. Although he was not a dominant presence in the middle of the park he always seems to be in the right place at the right time.

Sam Field: 7

A real physical presence in midfield after his brief stint as a centre-back at Forest on Monday. Covers ground superbly and was involved in a running battle all game with Callum Paterson and more than stood up to the test.

Ilias Chair: 7

Always involved throughout despite receiving some heavy attention from the Wednesday players. Teed up Johansen for the second goal before being replaced in the second half by George Thomas after taking a heavy bang to his ankle.

Lyndon Dykes: 9

Scored with a terrific header to open the scoring, timing his run perfectly to glance home Barbet’s excellent left-wing cross. Was then in the right place to nod home his second from close range. Chested the ball down perfectly for George Thomas in the build-up for the fourth goal. Looks a different player to two months ago.

Chris Willock: 9

Excellent display from the former Arsenal man, who was outstanding throughout playing in a more forward role alongside Dykes. Set up the move for the second goal and nodded the ball down for the Scot to score his second. Scored a richly-deserved goal in the final minute with a clinical finish.

George Thomas: 7

A really encouraging all-action cameo. Almost made an immediate impact off the bench when he teed up Willock who hit the bar, but then set him up superbly after a perfectly- timed run and cross for the fourth goal.

Albert Adomah: 6

Came on for De Wijs as Rangers went to four across the back in the second half. Put in a couple of decent crosses.







