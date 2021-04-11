Motherwell keen to keep QPR stopper Kelly

Motherwell have confirmed they have been in discussions with QPR about keeping Liam Kelly.

Kelly, who signed for the R’s from Livingston in 2019, was in and out of the side last season, and had slipped behind Seny Dieng in the pecking order of goalkeepers for this campaign.







Dieng signed a long-term deal in August but with Joe Lumley out of contract at the end of the season, Kelly’s future in W12 is uncertain.

The former Glasgow Rangers trainee is contracted until June 2022, but QPR have reinforced their goalkeeping stocks by signing the highly-rated Joe Walsh from Gillingham and still have Dillon Barnes on their books.

Kelly joined Scottish Premier League side Motherwell on loan in January and has impressed manager Graham Alexander, who said after his side’s 1-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday he hoped to keep Kelly, who saved a penalty on Saturday.

“We’ve spoken to Liam and QPR about it after he said he would be interested in coming back next year,” Alexander has been quoted as saying.

“It has been on the backburner as we have tried to get permanent players signed up.

“But if his future lies out of QPR then we would certainly be interested.

“He has done great for us. In the last league game he made a mistake and I think he is still whipping himself about that.

“But he made a massive save from the penalty and he doesn’t have to make anything up to me as he has been fantastic since he came in. And we would really like to keep him.”







