Pulisic scores twice as Chelsea see off Palace

Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 4 8' Havertz 10' Pulisic 30' Zouma 63' Benteke 78' Pulisic

Christian Pulisic scored twice as Chelsea cruised to victory in a one-sided derby.

Two early goals set them on their way, with Kai Havertz and Pulisic netting after eight and 10 minutes respectively.







Kurt Zouma’s header on the half-hour mark meant there was no way back for Crystal Palace, who were outclassed but did pull a goal back through Christian Benteke.

Pulisic scored his second with 12 minutes remaining to seal a comfortable win for the Blues, who are back up to fourth in the table.

Havertz’s opener came after he dispossessed former QPR star Ebebe Eze near the left-hand edge of the Palace penalty area.

The German collected Callum Hudson-Odoi’s pass and steered a shot into the far corner of the net.

Havertz then turned provider, pulling the back from the left for Pulisic to fire home at the near post.

Zouma nodded in Mason Mount’s left-wing free-kick to put the visitors in control.

Palace put up a fight in the second half and Benteke gave them a glimmer of hope by heading in Jeffrey Schlupp’s cross.

But ruthless Chelsea responded with Pulisic sliding in to put away Reece James’ low cross.







