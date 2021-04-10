Crystal Palace v Chelsea player ratings

Christian Pulisic scored twice as Chelsea cruised to victory in a one-sided derby against Crystal Palace. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Edouard Mendy: 7

Had no chance to stop Christian Benteke’s close-range headed goal for Palace in the 63rd minute. Otherwise, one of the easiest afternoons he will have in goal for a long time and little do in any meaningful sense.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

A comfortable display from the Chelsea skipper. Rarely gave any encouragement to Palace pair Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew.

Kurt Zouma: 8

Scored Chelsea’s third goal – his fifth of the season – with a powerful header from six yards, leaving Palace keeper Vicente Guaita with no chance. The defender almost added a fourth when his goal-bound header was cleared off the line by Patrick van Aanholt.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Always in control and comfortably dealt with the rare attacks from Palace. Quickly started many Chelsea attacks from deep positions.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 8

A neat assist for Havertz to put Chelsea ahead. The occasionally inconsistent wide=man looked lively on the right side against the Eagles’ embattled rearguard. Replaced late on by Reece James.

Jorginho: 7

Controlled the midfield and stopped the supply line to Palace danger man Zaha as well as restricting playmaker Ebere Eze. Replaced by N’Golo Kante on 61 minutes.

Mateo Kovacic: 9

Characteristically robust and regularly set the tempo and drive from central midfield. Passing so accurate and crisp with Palace failing to control his influence.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Neatly set up the second goal from the left-hand channel for Pulisic, via Havertz. Willing to get forward – and nearly added a fourth at the start of the second half, only to shoot just wide. Could arguably have done better to prevent Benteke from scoring Palace’s consolation.

Christian Pulisic: 9

Delivered a superb second goal for the Blues – a ferocious left-foot drive from eight yards out into the roof of the net to put the visitors in control with only 10 minutes gone, before bundling home the fourth with 12 minutes left. His enthusiastic, all-round contribution very encouraging for boss Thomas Tuchel.

Mason Mount: 9

Blazed a shot well over the bar from inside the Palace penalty area as Chelsea dominated in the early stages. Selfless and at the heart of Chelsea’s probings. Delivered a pinpoint free kick for Zouma to head home the third goal.

Kai Havertz: 9

Put the Blues ahead in just eight minutes with a cool, angled, curling left-foot shot – only his second Premier League goal this season. Some delightful touches and movement in dangerous areas. A constant threat to Palace. Outstanding.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Came on for Jorginho in the second half to add extra freshness. Helped maintain the Blues’ rhythm and midfield dominance.

Reece James: 6

Replaced Hudson-Odoi and made an instant impact, with a low cross from the right, turned in for Pulisic to net number four for Chelsea.







