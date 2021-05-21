Parker to hold talks with Johansen as QPR pursue deal

Scott Parker will ask Stefan Johansen whether he wants to stay at Fulham or leave for QPR.

Rangers want to sign the Norwegian, who impressed while on loan with them during the second half of the season.

Johansen has a year remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage, but Whites boss Parker insists he only wants players who are committed to getting Fulham back to the Premier League following the club’s relegation.







“First and foremost, you want players here who are hungry and want to face the battle that will be next year,” Parker said.

Parker plans talks with Johansen and other Fulham players who have been out on loan, which includes Alfie Mawson and Anthony Knockaert.

“They’re conversations that we’ll have with them players who are out on loan. They’re our players and they are under contract,” Parker said.

“We need to work out what exactly is the best way to go. That’s a process that will take place in due course.”







