Parker says he’s committed to Fulham ‘for the foreseeable future’

Scott Parker has suggested he will be at Fulham “for the foreseeable future” despite recent speculation over his future.

The Whites boss has been linked with the manager’s job at his former club Tottenham.







He said: “I’m committed here and I see that being the same for the foreseeable future.”

Fulham will end their ill-fated Premier League season against another of Parker’s former clubs, Newcastle.

He was with the Magpies between 2005 and 07 and has mixed feelings about his time there.

“It ended not the best of ways. But I absolutely loved it up there; endearing people and, as a Londoner, we were away from the rat race.” Parker said.

Sunday is likely to be the final chance Fulham fans will get to see the club’s seven loanees in action for the Whites.

And Parker believes all seven have benefited from their time at Craven Cottage – especially keeper Alphonse Areola.

“He’s been absolutely superb; a top keeper;,unbelievable goalie on the pitch in what you see an elite athlete and an elite professional,” Parker said.

“You can tell instantly the calibre of players and clubs he’s been around; the way he acts and the ways he holds himself.

“We’ve given the loan players here a platform, improved them, given them the game time they needed. They’ve done very well for us and they’ll leave here feeling in a good place.”







