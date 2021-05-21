Five Fulham players injured as Parker confirms all seven loanees are going

Five Fulham players have been ruled out of Fulham’s final match of the season, against Newcastle.

Long-term absentees Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo are joined on the sidelines by Aleksandar Mitrovic, Antonee Robinson and Harrison Reed.







“Harrison has a bit of an issue with his ankle and further up his leg as well,” boss Scott Parker explained.

The head coach also confirmed all seven loan players will return to their respective clubs after Sunday.

The Whites have nine players returning from their loan spells at other clubs.

Parker said: “No loan player has a clause with an option to buy, so yeah, they’ll be leaving.”

Fulham hope to end the season with something to give their long-suffering fans, who have endured relegation for the second time in three seasons.

An easing of Covid-19 restrictions means some of those fans will be able to see their team in action.

“Against Liverpool (in December) there were only 2,000 there, but it felt as if the place was packed out,” Parker said.

“So I hope the fans come back and support us. The team never let anyone down through lack of effort. It was just that little bit lack of quality at this level that was found wanting.”







