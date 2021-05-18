Parker expecting ‘bumps and hiccups’ if Fulham take long-term approach

Scott Parker says Fulham need to decide between short-term spending and accepting hiccups with a smaller budget.

The Whites were relegated last week having spent around £10m in a cut-price bid to survive. It was a far cry from the £110m it spent in 2018 that brought the same sorry result.







Parker and the club’s hierarchy have yet to sit down and discuss the future.

But the head coach made it plain Fulham must expect difficult times along the way if they take a longer. more prudent, route to becoming a successful, stable club.

He said: “In order to take short cuts you need to spend a lot of money. If not, that process is a lot longer.

“It’s slower unless you’ve got £500m and you can build a training facility, you can buy players.

“If not, it’s going to be a bit harder. There’s going to be stepping stones.

“There’s going to be some bumps and hiccups. If you have a clear focus, you can get there”.







