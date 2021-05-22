Parker insists he’s ‘committed’ to Fulham – and that Whites duo will be staying



Scott Parker says Fulham plan to keep Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic as they bid to escape the Championship again.

The Whites suffered the drop from the Premier League for the second time in three seasons long before Sunday’s final game against Newcastle at Craven Cottage.







But boss Parker has revealed he has no intention of letting USA defender Ream go anywhere, nor striker Mitrovic, who has a glute problem and misses the Magpies match.

Ream got his first outing since October in the heartening 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, with another season left on his contract, will be retained for the sixth year since joining from Bolton in 2015.

Parker said: “Tim’s been nothing but a true professional, who deserves his opportunity, and when he got that against Man United has performed.

“Why he’s performed is because of his everyday habits of being a top professional keeping himself as ready as he can be.

“Since I’ve been here, Tim has been vitally important. I get his disappointment this year at not playing so much, but he’s someone I respect and no doubt can help us, and he’s under contract.”

Mitrovic has cut a forlorn figure this campaign as he failed to find the goals that won him the Championship Golden Boot in 2019-20.

But Parker is only too aware the type of job the Serbian international can do in the second tier.

Parker said: “Keeping Mitro? I see no reason why not.

“He’s got a considerable amount of time on his contract (until 2024), and I don’t see why that won’t be the case.”

“As for me, I’m committed, I’ve been committed since day one,” Parker added with regard to speculation over his own future.

“My aim is and my ambition is to make this football club as strong and as successful as possible really. That will always be my ambition. That’s never changed.”







