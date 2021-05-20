New deal for Carroll as Smyth is among six released by QPR

QPR have confirmed that Tom Carroll has been offered a new contract and that Paul Smyth is being released.

Midfielder Carroll was signed on a one-year deal last summer and was in decent form before his season was ended by a knee injury in January.







Manager Mark Warburton recently indicated to West London Sport that Carroll would be offered another contract.

Charlie Owens, who has been sidelined for almost two years with a knee injury, has been offered a new deal as well.

Rangers have also taken up options to extend the contracts of keeper Dillon Barnes and injury-plagued striker Marco Ramkilde until June 2022.

Defender Ben Wells has signed a new short-term deal until December 31st 2021.

Smyth is leaving at the end of his contract along with forward Aramide Oteh.

Rangers have also released youngsters Marcin Brzozowski, Tyla Dickinson, Dylan Duncan and Deshane Dalling.

Northern Ireland international Smyth, 23, was signed from Linfield in 2017.

He made a great start to his Rangers career, scoring on his debut and impressing in his early appearances.

However, successive managers have since overlooked him.

He ended last season with a second spell on loan at Accrington, having also been on loan at Charlton and Wycombe.

Meanwhile, QPR appear to be close to a deal to keep Charlie Austin and are on the verge of completing the permanent signing of Sam Field.

Todd Kane faces the axe, with the club looking to bring in a right-back to replace him.

And chief executive Lee Hoos has told West London Sport he would like to see safe standing installed at Rangers.







