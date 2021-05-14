QPR chief keen to introduce safe standing

Lee Hoos says he would like to introduce safe standing at QPR.

Speaking to West London Sport’s Ian McCullough, the Rangers chief executive revealed he plans to consult fans on the issue once they are able to return to matches.

Hoos spoke about a number of other issues, including manager Mark Warburton’s contract and the club’s purchase of a new training ground.







“Safe standing is absolutely something that I want to look at. I love the idea of safe standing,” Hoos said.

“But what I’m not going to do is kick a bunch of people out (of their seats) and say ‘This is what we’re doing here – you go somewhere else’.

“When people are back in the stadium and I can actually talk to them and do the full consultation, that’s absolutely something I want to talk to them about.

“Standing is something I want to look at. If we could congregate people who are like-minded and want to be there, then great.”







