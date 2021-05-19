Smyth set to be released by QPR

QPR are set to release Paul Smyth.

The Northern Ireland international, 23, was signed from Linfield in 2017.







Smyth made a great start to his Rangers career, scoring on his debut and impressing in his early appearances.

However, successive managers have since overlooked him.

His contract expires this summer, giving him the chance to seek regular first-team football elsewhere.

He ended last season with a second spell on loan at Accrington, having also been on loan at Charlton and Wycombe.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Joe Lumley is discussing a move to Middlesbrough.

QPR appear to be close to a deal to keep Charlie Austin and are on the verge of completing the permanent signing of Sam Field.

Todd Kane faces the axe, with the club looking to bring in a right-back to replace him.

And chief executive Lee Hoos has told West London Sport he would like to see safe standing installed at Rangers.







