Middlesbrough complete deal to sign QPR keeper Lumley

QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley has completed his move to Middlesbrough.

Lumley’s Rangers contract expires this summer and he rejected the offer of a new deal in order to join Neil Warnock’s side.







The 26-year-old, who has agreed a two-year contract with Boro, lost his place in the Rangers team to Seny Dieng, who enjoyed an outstanding season.

He came on as a substitute when Dieng was sent off during a 2-1 win at Boro last month.

Lumley produced two excellent saves, prompting former QPR boss Warnock to express an interest in signing him.

He becomes the second player to join Boro on a free transfer from the R’s in the space of a year, with Grant Hall having moved to the Riverside Stadium at the end of his contract last summer.

Lumley’s move could have consequences for Liam Kelly, who has been on loan at Motherwell.

Kelly is reluctant to return to west London unless he is a first-team regular, but he might now be needed as back-up to Dieng.

There is also the possibility of Dieng attracting interest from other clubs in light of his impressive performances since leapfrogging both Lumley and Kelly to become Rangers’ first-choice keeper.

Meanwhile, QPR appear to be close to a deal to keep Charlie Austin and are on the verge of completing the permanent signing of Sam Field.

Todd Kane faces the axe, with the club looking to bring in a right-back to replace him.

And chief executive Lee Hoos has told West London Sport he would like to see safe standing installed at Rangers.







