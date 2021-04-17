Ten-man QPR hold off Boro to seal victory

Middlesbrough 1 QPR 2 15' Dickie 18' Wallace 28' Bolasie

Ten-man QPR survived a second-half onslaught to secure their sixth away win of the season.

Despite Seny Dieng being sent-off 13 minutes into the second half, first-half goals from Rob Dickie and Lee Wallace clinched the win to take Rangers above Boro in the table and also better their 58 points total from last season with four matches still to play.







Mark Warburton’s side dominated the opening 25 minutes and took the lead in magnificent fashion when Dickie slammed the ball into the top corner from 30 yards after a quarter-of-an-hour.

The visitors doubled their advantage three minutes later when Wallace headed home Lyndon Dykes’ cross after good work from Chris Willock to put them in full control of the game.

However, Boro, with their first meaningful attack of the game, pulled a goal back when Yannick Bolaise was left unmarked in the box to head home Neeskens Kebano’s cross.

That goal put the home side very much on the front foot and they should have equalised just before half-time through Duncan Watmore.

But he opted to pass to Bolaise from six yards out instead of shooting and Dieng bravely made the stop before Dickie blocked the rebound.

Keeper Dieng, who broke his nose making that save, saw his afternoon take another turn for the worse when he was forced to come charging out of his goal after Watmore sprung the Rangers’ offside trap to be sent clean through.

Dieng’s attempt to clear the ball downfield saw him upend Watmore and referee Matt Donohue showed him the red card.

Up against 10 men Boro dominated after the restart but Rangers had stand-in keeper Joe Lumley to thank for securing the three points with two fantastic close range saves to deny George Saville and keep out what would have been a Yoann Barbet own goal.

QPR: Dieng, Adomah (Ball 70), Kakay, Dickie, Barbet, Wallace, Johansen, Thomas (Lumley 59), Chair (Duke-McKenna 85), Willock (Field 70), Dykes.

Subs not used: Kane, Hamalainen, Kelman, Bettache, Bonne.







