Middlesbrough v QPR player ratings

QPR battled hard for a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium despite playing with 10 men for most of the second half. Here's how we rated the Rangers' players.







Seny Dieng: 7

Made a superb and crucial save on the stroke of half-time to prevent what looked a certain goal before taking one for the team when he brought down the onrushing Duncan Watmore and being shown a straight red card.

Albert Adomah: 6

Given a start as a wing-back in a very attacking starting line-up by Mark Warburton. Always looked a threat going forward but understandably not as assured defensively, failing to track the run of Yannick Bolasie for the Boro goal.

Osman Kakay: 6

Started at right centre-back and was given the runaround on occasions by the wily Bolasie. Did show decent touches going forward and worked hard in the second half to help see out the win.

Rob Dickie: 8

A imperious display at the back from the big defender and a contender for goal of the season in what was a fantastic performance. Led the rearguard action in the second half as Boro threw bodies forward in a great return to form.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Gave away too many cheap free-kicks and almost diverted one of them into his own net in the second half only for his blushes to be spared by Joe Lumley. Battled hard to win his fair share of headers as Boro pressed hard for an equaliser.

Lee Wallace: 8

Scored with a fine header after timing his run into the box to perfection and meeting Lyndon Dykes’ cross. His experience was crucial factor in helping see out the game late in the second half.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Put in a real shift in the middle of midfield. Used all of his experience to slow the game down as Boro ran out of ideas in the final 10 minutes.

George Thomas: 6

Was sacrificed by Warburton when Dieng was sent off, but did well in the first half when Rangers were well on top in the early stages. However, he was knocked off the ball too easily to kick-start a move that should have led to a goal just before half-time.

Ilias Chair: 7

Was excellent in the first half with his movement and quick feet causing Boro no end of problems. Worked his socks off in the second half to help out the defence after Rangers were reduced to 10 men before being replaced five minutes from time.

Chris Willock: 7

His pace and strength were a constant menace to the home side in the opening half-hour as Rangers constantly cut open the Boro defence. Played a big part in the build-up for both goals before being replaced by Sam Field as Rangers tried to close out of the game when the hosts were on top.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Delivered a lovely cross for Wallace’s goal and teed up Dickie with a lovely touch before the big centre-back found the top corner of Jordan Archer’s goal. His height was vital to the defence in the second half as Rangers were pinned in their own half.

Joe Lumley: 9

Magnificent after coming on for Dieng. Made a breathtaking close-range save to deny George Saville from two yards out and kept out a certain own goal from Barbet. Claimed every cross securely and seemed to revel in wasting time to run down the clock.

Sam Field: 6

Did really well after coming on to bolster the midfield 20 minutes from time and nullify the threat of home side in the latter stages of the game.

Dominic Ball: 6

Like Field, brought on to add some defensive nous and did his job really well. Snuffed out a potential late Boro chance and then made great run down the line and win the free-kick to effectively seal the three points.








