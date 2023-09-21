Why is QPR’s home form so bad?

Kevin Gallen believes QPR’s dismal home record is partly down to their willingness to surrender possession.

Lyndon Dykes’ stoppage-time header against Swansea on Tuesday night rescued a point at Loftus Road, where Rangers have won just once since last October.

It spared Gareth Ainsworth’s side a fourth defeat from four home matches this season, but former R’s forward Gallen remains unimpressed.

“I feel we’ve got problems at home because of the way we’re set up,” Gallen said on the West London Sport QPR podcast.







“After 20 minutes, we had about 22% of the possession. To concede that amount of possession and be 1-0 down – there’s no getting around it, it’s just not good enough.

“By the end of the game we’d got the goal and got back to pretty much 50% possession. But you can’t go into games (like that).

“You’ve got to start on the front foot. You’ve got to put it on them. Swansea haven’t won this season and this was a game to put it right on them.”







