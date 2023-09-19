QPR v Swansea player ratings

QPR drew 1-1 with Swansea at Loftus Road, avoiding what would have been a fourth straight home defeat this season. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Asmir Begovic: 5

Produced a couple of routine but important saves in the second half and his distribution was notably better. But his early error presented Swansea with the opening goal – although the ball did appear to go in off Josh Ginnelly’s arm.

Osman Kakay: 6

Teams are targeting gaps between Kakay and Paul Smyth, and he again had a tough time. Stuck to the task though and also kept trying to contribute going forward despite several frustrating moments.

Steve Cook: 7

Steady and composed in the centre of defence. Has made a real difference since his arrival.

Morgan Fox: 7

Also showed much-needed composure, working his way out of some tricky situations on the ball, and linked up well on the left with Kenneth Paal.

Paul Smyth: 7

A ball of energy – and obviously so much more suited to the attacking side of the game, although his willingness to chase can be an asset in both halves of the pitch. Relentless on the right and delivered a couple of useful crosses.

Sam Field: 7

Excellent on the ball and always willing to put a foot in and compete. Stepped up in the absence of the suspended Jack Colwill with a very good performance in midfield.

Andre Dozzell: 7

Worked hard and covered plenty of ground. A slick pass created a first-half chance for Sinclair Armstrong, who missed the target.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Recent international duty means Paal has had a grueling schedule, but he was energetic again on the left, where he defended well for the most part and was always keen to get forward.

Chris Willock: 7

An encouraging performance on his return to the starting line-up. Nowhere near his best but looked sharp enough, was committed and always looked to create during a very decent showing before he went off in the second half.

Ilias Chair: 8

Kept trying to create openings and his persistence was rewarded in stoppage time when his fine cross was headed in by Lyndon Dykes for the equaliser. Worked tirelessly off the ball as well.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Missed a glorious chance when, appearing to think he was offside, he collected Dozzell’s pass and scooped a shot woefully high and wide. Offered the usual pace, power and relentless up front though and will improve in front of goal.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Got the all-important equaliser with a fine header and generally led the line very well after being introduced on the hour mark.








