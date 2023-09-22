Birmingham v QPR player ratings

QPR grabbed a point at St Andrews as they drew 0-0 with Birmingham City. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Asmir Begovic: 8

Very decent display from the veteran stopper, who made two excellent saves in the second half and got a vital touch to help prevent an own goal from Steve Cook. Assured in dealing with crosses.







Paul Smyth: 6

Frustrating night for the wing-back, who looked lively in the first half before being more defensively tested in the second when Jay Stansfield switched flanks. Booked for a terrible challenge on the Fulham loanee and was withdrawn shortly after.

Osman Kakay: 6

Committed as ever but in possession he was really poor at times and put his side in trouble on more than one occasion with aimless passes.

Steve Cook: 7

Very fortunate not to score an own goal when a low cross hit the back of his heels, but with the help of Begovic’s fingertips Sam Field bailed him out with an magnificent, acrobatic clearance off the line. Defended well in the second half when Birmingham enjoyed a good spell.

Morgan Fox: 6

Really struggled against the lively Stansfield in the first half before the Fulham loanee swapped sides. His lack of composure on the ball is a concern and some poor distribution led to Birmingham recycling possession far too often. However, he did make an important block following a melee in the box before half-time.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Spent much of the first half trying to keep the lively Stansfield in check and never really got the chance to venture forward as a result. Tasked with taking corners from the left – and they left a lot to be desired.

Sam Field: 8

Absolutely outstanding in the middle of the park. Made a brilliant goal-line clearance to prevent Birmingham taking the lead and was unlucky not to score when keeper Jon Ruddy pushed the ball against his leg from a goalmouth scramble, with the rebound rolling agonisingly wide. Made so many crucial tackles and was excellent on the ball.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Neat and tidy but never really got the chance to really impose himself. Did have some good moments when Rangers largely dominated the final 15 minutes.

Ilias Chair: 7

Looked Rangers’ brightest attacking outlet in his 200th appearance for the club. When Gareth Ainsworth’s side did get on the ball down and play they looked good and Chair was usually front and centre of it. Will be disappointed though to have seen a free-kick in a good position go straight into the wall.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Didn’t see much of the ball in the first half but did well in the second period. Was denied what would have been the winning goal by a brilliant save from Ruddy, who pushed away his downward header.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Gave former Rangers loanee Dion Sanderson plenty of problems with his pace and power. Guilty of taking the wrong option at times and lacks refinement but was always a threat when in open space.

Albert Adomah: 6

Revelled in the jeers from the home crowd following the former Aston Villa man’s exuberant celebrations at St Andrews when Rangers won there two years ago. Did well when he came on after replacing Smyth.

Chris Willock: 6

Still looks like he is finding his way back to his best form after an injury-ravaged 18 months, but did well at both ends of the field in a 20-minute cameo after replacing Armstrong.







