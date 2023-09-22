QPR battle to a point at Birmingham

Birmingham 0 QPR 0

QPR battled to earn themselves a point at St Andrews in their third match in six days.

Rangers – and Steve Cook in particular – had Sam Field to thank for brilliantly preventing a goal midway through the first half.

Field, who was outstanding throughout, produced an incredible, acrobatic clearance off the line to stop a Cook own goal.

Both keepers produced a number of saves, with Rangers’ Asmir Begovic in fine form.

The result lifted QPR up to 17th in the table ahead of the rest of the weekend Championship matches.

QPR: Begovic; Kakay, Cook, Fox; Smyth (Adomah 65), Field, Paal; Chair; Dykes, Armstrong (Willock 75).

Subs not used: Walsh, Clarke-Salter, Kolli, Duke-McKenna, Larkeche, Kelman, Dixon-Bonner.







