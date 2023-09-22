QPR battle to a point at Birmingham
Birmingham 0 QPR 0
QPR battled to earn themselves a point at St Andrews in their third match in six days.
Rangers – and Steve Cook in particular – had Sam Field to thank for brilliantly preventing a goal midway through the first half.
Field, who was outstanding throughout, produced an incredible, acrobatic clearance off the line to stop a Cook own goal.
Both keepers produced a number of saves, with Rangers’ Asmir Begovic in fine form.
The result lifted QPR up to 17th in the table ahead of the rest of the weekend Championship matches.
QPR: Begovic; Kakay, Cook, Fox; Smyth (Adomah 65), Field, Paal; Chair; Dykes, Armstrong (Willock 75).
Subs not used: Walsh, Clarke-Salter, Kolli, Duke-McKenna, Larkeche, Kelman, Dixon-Bonner.
angryoap
23/09/2023 @ 9:03 am
Will we have double figure losses by year end and the management panic.