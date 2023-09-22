Ainsworth makes bold prediction after QPR’s draw at Birmingham

Gareth Ainsworth repeated his prediction that QPR will be a surprise package in the Championship this season after they battled to a goalless draw at Birmingham.

Rangers were touted as being among the favourites for relegation, having almost gone down under boss Ainsworth last term.

He has consistently insisted they will not struggle.

They showed plenty of spirit to take a point in their third match in six days.







And Ainsworth declared: “I’m telling you we’re going to upset some of these critics who tipped us for a relegation battle. We’re going to be far from that, I’m pretty sure of that.”

Rangers defended well, with a brilliant acrobatic goal-line clearance from Sam Field preventing a Steve Cook own goal, and keeper Asmir Begovic making crucial saves.

Ainswirth said: “It was definitely one for the defenders tonight. There were some fantastic blocks from us and two magnificent saves from Asmir.

“We had a couple of chances. The home team has probably had the lion’s share of the chances but you expect that.

“A point away from home is always a good point. I’m proud of the cohesion of the players. They’re really together.”

