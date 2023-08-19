QPR will ‘surprise the hell’ out of their doubters, Ainsworth predicts

Gareth Ainsworth insists QPR will “surprise the hell” out of their doubters this season.

Widely regarded as favourites for relegation, Rangers were diabolical in an opening-day defeat at Watford.

West London Sport revealed after that 4-0 thrashing that boss Ainsworth was ditching his direct style of play.







A win at Cardiff followed and he is in confident mood ahead of Saturday’s home game against Ipswich.

Ainsworth said: “I’m really pleased at the way the boys have taken on the new style of play – the new way that we’re trying to play, coupled with giving absolutely everything.

“We’ve been written off already this season but we’re going to surprise the hell out of a lot of people.

“I believe in this squad. I really do. I think we can upset the form guide week in, week out, and get many good results this year.”

Rangers are expected to be without Lyndon Dykes against the Tractor Boys, with Sinclair Armstrong in line to lead the attack.







