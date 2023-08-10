Ainsworth ready to change style as part of QPR shake-up

Gareth Ainsworth is ready to change direction after QPR’s poor start to the season.

The Rangers boss has faced criticism for his direct style of play – and angry fans made their feelings clear during Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing at Watford.

And he is set to respond by making major changes in order to play to his squad’s strengths.

The pragmatic move by Ainsworth will involve more of an emphasis on build-up play and getting the best out of the likes of Chris Willock and Ilias Chair.

Centre-back Steve Cook’s arrival this week is seen as hugely important in terms of adding experience and leadership as well as shoring up the defence and enabling Rangers’ creative players to focus on their strengths.

Ainsworth also wants Jack Colback, who has been building up his fitness following his recent move to west London, to add bite in midfield, again giving more freedom to the attacking players.

Cook will train with his new team-mates on Thursday and is expected to make his debut against Cardiff this weekend.







