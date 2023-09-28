QPR defender Dunne set for return to action

QPR defender Jimmy Dunne is being lined up for a return to action next week.

Dunne has been unavailable since suffering a dislocated shoulder during a pre-season friendly against Oxford United.

He was recently given the green light to resume playing and could be in the squad squad for Saturday’s home match against Coventry.







Dunne is unlikely to be involved in the game itself but currently looks likely to play for Rangers’ development side against Millwall on Tuesday.

“There’s a game next week and it would be great for Jimmy to get some minutes in,” said boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Rangers have no reason to rush Dunne back as summer signings Steve Cook and Morgan Fox have become established in the side, while Jake Clarke-Salter has recently been featuring as a substitute.

Ainsworth explained: “If there was a need for Jimmy to play this weekend then he would be available. There would be minimal risk.

“Jimmy won’t start but he could well be in amongst it. He’s back training with us now.”







