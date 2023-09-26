QPR complete signing of United States defender Cannon

QPR have completed the signing of United States international right-back Reggie Cannon.

The 25-year-old was a free agent, having left Portuguese club Boavista during the summer over unpaid wages. He has signed a four-year contract.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website: “He can play on the right side of midfield, as a wing-back and he can play as a right-sided centre-back, so he is going to add real competition for places which is what we need.

“With him being without a club over the summer, he is going to need a bit of time to get up to speed, but I know he is raring to get going with us.”

