Dunne gets green light to return for QPR

QPR defender Jimmy Dunne has effectively been given the green light to return to action.

Dunne has been out since suffering a dislocated shoulder during a pre-season friendly against Oxford United.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth says Dunne currently looks likely to re-join the squad for the visit of Coventry on 30 September, but would probably have been fit enough to be involved in this week’s games against Swansea and Birmingham had Rangers needed him to be.







Rangers have options at centre-back, with Morgan Fox and Steve Cook having been signed since Dunne suffered his injury, while Jake Clarke-Salter has featured in the past two matches as a substitute.

Ainsworth explained: “Jimmy could well feature in the next couple of games (after Swansea on Tuesday).

“Tomorrow night’s probably just too soon for Jimmy. If needed I think we could chuck him on, but I think he’s looking more at the Coventry game.”

Dunne’s recovery has been quicker than initially expected – at one stage it was feared he could be sidelined for three months.

Ainsworth said: “I have to say the medical staff have been unbelievable with him.

“They’ve accelerated his programme – not risking it, but managing to get so much in there.

“It’s been great what they’ve done with Jimmy and I’m really looking forward to getting him back.”

Rangers will be without Jack Colback for the next three matches as he is suspended after being sent off during Saturday’s loss to Sunderland.







