Dunne stretchered off as QPR are thrashed by Oxford in friendly

QPR were thrashed 5-0 in a pre-season friendly at Oxford United, where Jimmy Dunne was stretchered off with a shoulder injury.

Rangers’ options at centre-back are currently limited, with Rob Dickie and Leon Balogun having left the club and Jake Clarke-Salter continuing to be troubled by injuries.

And their worries in that position have worsened with Dunne, who boss Gareth Ainsworth expected to be reliant on, having suffered what appeared to be a serious injury.







There must also be concern, a week before the start of the new Championship campaign, about QPR’s performance against the League One U’s, albeit in a friendly. They were woeful.

Dunne was replaced after 23 minutes by Trent Rendall.

West London Sport revealed on Friday that Rendall, 21, was set to be involved after impressing Ainsworth in a friendly against Reading this week, and that recent signings Morgan Fox and Paul Smyth might not feature.

Neither player was selected. Fox is building up his fitness after being without a club during pre-season, while Smyth has not played since Rangers’ opening friendly against Slavia Prague.

Dominic Gape came on for QPR as a second-half substitute.

The midfielder is on trial ahead of a possible move, having recently been released by Ainsworth’s former club Wycombe.

QPR: Begovic, Kakay, Dunne (Rendall 23), Gubbins, Paal, Field, Dozzell (Gape 77), Chair, Richards (Kelman 45), Willock (Adomah 77), Dykes.







