QPR are giving a trial to midfielder Dominic Gape.

The 28-year-old is without a club, having recently left R's boss Gareth Ainsworth's former side Wycombe at the end of his contract.









He is therefore well known to Ainsworth, who is keen to sign at least one midfielder before the start of the new season.

Gape will feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Reading this afternoon.