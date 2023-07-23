QPR eyeing deal to sign defender Fox
QPR are looking to sign Morgan Fox.
The left-sided defender, 29, is a free agent, having recently been released by Stoke City when his contract expired.
R’s boss Gareth Ainsworth is keen to sign at least one centre-back before the start of the new season.
He is also hoping to bring in Chris Forino from his former club Wycombe.
Fox, who began his career at Charlton, joined Stoke from Sheffield Wednesday in 2020.
He made 40 Championship appearances for the Potters last season.
Ainsworth’s options at centre-back are currently limited, with Rob Dickie and Leon Balogun having left and Jake Clarke-Salter continuing to be troubled by injuries.
Fox can also play at left-back but Ainsworth would look to deploy him as a left-sided central defender.
angryoap
24/07/2023 @ 1:22 pm
If we cant score, we cant win. Forget the goal difference, I just want to have a team in the same league as Rodney and Stan. But no chance of that with FFP. If the incoming players mean Dykes no longer has to regularly track back, then Im all for it.
HappyChap
24/07/2023 @ 8:37 am
Given how many goals we leaked last season, Gaz is surely right to be shoring up the defence first, isn’t he? If he wasn’t you’d be complaining about that, wouldn’t you? I would be! Yes, we do need more options up front too, but with only one experienced centre-back who’s likely to stay fit, you can see why getting another couple of them is the most pressing priority.
angryoap
23/07/2023 @ 7:32 pm
Looking like the theory is – if we keep a clean sheet, we cannot lose.
angryoap
23/07/2023 @ 12:07 pm
and the forward line up is?