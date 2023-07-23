QPR eyeing deal to sign defender Fox

QPR are looking to sign Morgan Fox.

The left-sided defender, 29, is a free agent, having recently been released by Stoke City when his contract expired.

R’s boss Gareth Ainsworth is keen to sign at least one centre-back before the start of the new season.







He is also hoping to bring in Chris Forino from his former club Wycombe.

Fox, who began his career at Charlton, joined Stoke from Sheffield Wednesday in 2020.

He made 40 Championship appearances for the Potters last season.

Ainsworth’s options at centre-back are currently limited, with Rob Dickie and Leon Balogun having left and Jake Clarke-Salter continuing to be troubled by injuries.

Fox can also play at left-back but Ainsworth would look to deploy him as a left-sided central defender.







