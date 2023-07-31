QPR looking to sign midfielder Colback

QPR are looking to complete the signing of experienced midfielder Jack Colback.

Colback, 33, has been Gareth Ainsworth’s top target this summer and the Rangers boss has been pursuing his signing for several weeks.

Ainsworth is determined to add bite in midfield and was keen to bring in Colback and Max Power.







He missed out on Power, who joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah after leaving Wigan.

But Ainsworth has continued to chase a deal for Colback, who is a free agent after recently being released by Nottingham Forest.

And after some time considering his options, it appears that Colback is ready to accept QPRs offer.

Colback has a wealth of experience, having had spells at Newcastle – where he is from – and Sunderland prior to a three-year spell at Forest.

A product of Sunderland’s academy, he made 115 league appearances for the Wearside club and had two spells on loan at Ipswich before signing for Newcastle in 2014.

Soon after that move he received an England call-up but had to withdraw from the squad because of a calf injury.

He left St James’ Park in 2020 to sign for Forest, where he had previously been on loan.







