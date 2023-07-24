QPR complete signing of defender Fox

QPR have completed the signing of Morgan Fox.

West London Sport revealed that Rangers were looking to tie up a deal for the 29-year-old left-sided defender, who was a free agent, having recently been released by Stoke City when his contract expired.

He has signed a two-year contract at Loftus Road.

R’s boss Gareth Ainsworth has been keen to sign at least one centre-back before the start of the new season.







He is also hoping to bring in Chris Forino from his former club Wycombe.

Fox, who began his career at Charlton, joined Stoke from Sheffield Wednesday in 2020.

He made 40 Championship appearances for the Potters last season.

Ainsworth’s options at centre-back are limited, with Rob Dickie and Leon Balogun having left and Jake Clarke-Salter continuing to be troubled by injuries.

Fox can also play at left-back but Ainsworth plans to deploy him as a left-sided central defender.







