QPR interested in another Iroegbunam loan deal

QPR have asked Aston Villa about the possibility of taking Tim Iroegbunam on loan again.

However, at this stage a return for Iroegbunam, who turned 20 in June, seems unlikely.

Villa are considering keeping him in their squad and several other clubs are interested in snapping the midfielder up if he is made available.







Iroegbunam spent last season on loan at Loftus Road, making 32 Championship appearances and scoring two goals.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth is keen to bolster Rangers’ midfield before the transfer window closes.

He would also like to sign centre-back Chris Forino from his former side Wycombe but the two clubs have so far been able to agree a deal.

Meanwhile, there remains a chance that Chris Martin will return to QPR.

Striker Martin’s short-term contract recently ended but he has remained in contact with Rangers and is considering his options.







