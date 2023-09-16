QPR v Sunderland player ratings

Sunderland came from behind to win 3-1 at Loftus Road, where Jack Colback was sent off against his former club. Here’s how we rated each QPR player.









Asmir Begovic: 6

Produced a couple of second-half saves as Rangers came under pressure, but his distribution has been a problem since his arrival at the club and was poor again.

Osman Kakay: 5

Had some problems as Sunderland looked to attack the area between Kakay and Paul Smyth. Jack Clarke was impressive on the flank and Alex Pritchard was also able to pick up space with ease and create openings. And Kakay’s loose pass to Colback led to the challenge which resulted in Colback’s dismissal.

Steve Cook: 6

Unlucky when he diverted the ball into his own net when trying to head away Clarke’s shot. That equaliser in first-half stoppage time was a huge blow for Rangers.

Morgan Fox: 6

Had a steady game at the back and kept his composure when Rangers were coming under pressure.

Paul Smyth: 5

Typically lively going forward but had his work cut out defensively as Sunderland constantly looked to get the ball to the effective Clarke.

Sam Field: 7

Competed well in midfield after Rangers were reduced to 10 men.

Jack Colback: 5

No malice in the tackle which led to him being sent off, but it was rash and Rangers faced an uphill battle with 10 men.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Has been in good form and showed great confidence in the first half when he dispossessed Clarke near the edge of the box and then dropped a shoulder to cleverly escape a challenge and break forward. But he struggled after that and made bad choices on the ball in a couple of key situations.

Ilias Chair: 6

Also ran into trouble during promising breaks, but worked hard off the ball after the sending-off. Teed up Paal for Rangers’ goal.

Kenneth Paal: 7

A fine strike for his goal and was always bright going forward.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Inevitably isolated after the sending-off. Did give Rangers an outlet up front with his pace and strength, but was thwarted by a combination of excellent defending and some refereeing decisions harshly going against him.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Came on after an hour and tried hard to link play, but it was largely one-way traffic as Sunderland dominated. Ziyad Larkeche, Chris Willock and Rayan Kolli, who were later introduced too, were similarly unable to change the course of the game.







