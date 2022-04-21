Gallen: Warburton deserves to be kept on as QPR manager

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kevin Gallen believes Mark Warburton deserves to be kept on as QPR manager.

Rangers are ready to replace Warburton, who took over in 2019 and presided over an encouraging improvement in the club’s fortunes before a recent terrible run of results.

A play-off place now looks unlikely, but former Rangers striker Gallen feels Warburton has delivered in the role – which was supposed to be largely about developing young players.

Speaking on the latest West London Sport QPR podcast, Gallen said: “If I look at the bigger picture, it’s been a real good season and we’re three points off the play-offs.







“It’s a disappointment because I really do think we should be in the play-offs.

“But if you look at the bigger picture, players like Dickie, under the manager, Willock – they are sellable assets now and he has a lot to do with it because he’s put them in the team and developed them.

“He’s given those lads a chance. I think he deserves to have another crack at it.”







