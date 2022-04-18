QPR v Derby player ratings
QPR’s play-off hopes were dramatically kept alive by Luke Amos’ late winner against Derby. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Kieren Westwood: 7
One first-half fumble aside, the veteran keeper had a very decent game and a late save to deny Nathan Byrne proved to be vital.
Moses Odubajo: 6
Energetic on the right, where he worked hard and was involved in some of Rangers’ brightest moments. But his performance was marred by a number of under-hit and overhit passes and crosses before he went off in the second half after picking up a knock.
Jimmy Dunne: 7
Captaining the side, Dunne was solid at the heart of the defence, winning several important challenges.
Dion Sanderson: 6
Quick and determined – but sometimes too determined, repeatedly giving away fouls as a result of being too tight to his man.
Sam McCallum: 5
Norwich boss Dean Smith was in the stands to see on-loan Canaries youngster McCallum given a torrid time on the flank by Malcolm Ebiowei.
Sam Field: 7
Impressive in midfield, combining physicality and a nice range of passing. Has been very good since his return from injury.
Andre Dozzell: 7
Played well. Useful on the ball and covered plenty of ground.
Luke Amos: 7
Scored the winner and his overall performance underlined his progress since recovering from his knee injury. A third goal in five matches and sixth of the season shows his growing importance to the team.
Ilias Chair: 7
Looks the part in the left-sided role he has been deployed in recently. Went close with a long-range strike in the second half, was involved in the build-up to the goal, and was always a problem for Derby’s defence.
George Thomas: 6
Full of running, helping Rangers defend from the front. Always eager to support Lyndon Dykes.
Lyndon Dykes: 6
An improvement on his recent performances, with more movement and fewer stray touches, and teed up Amos for the goal. But still didn’t offer much in terms of a goal threat.
Osman Kakay: 6
Not bad after coming on for Odubajo.
Charlie Austin: 6
Added a physical present up front but didn’t make much of an impact after coming on.
Stefan Johansen: 6
Used the ball well after his introduction.
Ray piggott
18/04/2022 @ 9:32 pm
Don’t know what game you was watching by giving higher marks to Austin kakay and Johanson over mccallum who was excellent again.