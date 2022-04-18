QPR v Derby player ratings

QPR’s play-off hopes were dramatically kept alive by Luke Amos’ late winner against Derby. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Kieren Westwood: 7

One first-half fumble aside, the veteran keeper had a very decent game and a late save to deny Nathan Byrne proved to be vital.

Moses Odubajo: 6

Energetic on the right, where he worked hard and was involved in some of Rangers’ brightest moments. But his performance was marred by a number of under-hit and overhit passes and crosses before he went off in the second half after picking up a knock.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Captaining the side, Dunne was solid at the heart of the defence, winning several important challenges.

Dion Sanderson: 6

Quick and determined – but sometimes too determined, repeatedly giving away fouls as a result of being too tight to his man.

Sam McCallum: 5

Norwich boss Dean Smith was in the stands to see on-loan Canaries youngster McCallum given a torrid time on the flank by Malcolm Ebiowei.

Sam Field: 7

Impressive in midfield, combining physicality and a nice range of passing. Has been very good since his return from injury.

Andre Dozzell: 7

Played well. Useful on the ball and covered plenty of ground.

Luke Amos: 7

Scored the winner and his overall performance underlined his progress since recovering from his knee injury. A third goal in five matches and sixth of the season shows his growing importance to the team.

Ilias Chair: 7

Looks the part in the left-sided role he has been deployed in recently. Went close with a long-range strike in the second half, was involved in the build-up to the goal, and was always a problem for Derby’s defence.

George Thomas: 6

Full of running, helping Rangers defend from the front. Always eager to support Lyndon Dykes.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

An improvement on his recent performances, with more movement and fewer stray touches, and teed up Amos for the goal. But still didn’t offer much in terms of a goal threat.

Osman Kakay: 6

Not bad after coming on for Odubajo.

Charlie Austin: 6

Added a physical present up front but didn’t make much of an impact after coming on.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Used the ball well after his introduction.







