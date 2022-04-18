Warburton declares QPR are ‘in the mix’ after dramatic win

Mark Warburton declared that QPR are still “in the mix” after Luke Amos’ late winner against Derby.

Amos’ 88th-minute goal gave Rangers their first victory in seven matches and means they still have at least a chance of snatching a play-off place.

Manager Warburton reiterated afterwards that the aim is to win their remaining games and hope a final points tally of 72 is enough to take sixth spot.







He said: “We’re in the mix – two points off sixth. We’ll try to get to 72 and hope that’s enough.

“It’s up to us now. We’ve shown all season that we can go and win, and we have to do that for three games now.

“Right now it’s about winning and today was a good job.”

Derby, whose relegation was confirmed, threatened in the second half but were hit with a sucker punch as they were looking for the win they needed to maintain their survival hopes.

Warburton admitted: “We won ugly. They were the better team in the second half.

“They were fresh from a good win against Fulham, full of adrenaline and they had to win to stay up. We knew what we faced.

“In the first half we had some chances but didn’t take them and then in the second half we were second best in terms of having the ball.

“But they were always going to commit bodies forward and take risks, so we could hurt them on the counter – and that was the case.”

“They’re tough games; where you know your opponent is going to give everything. They’ve got one aim, which is to win and commit bodies forward and play without fear.”







