QPR defender Hevertton Santos looks set to join Portuguese top-flight club Gil Vicente.

The Brazilian right-back, 24, is returning to Portugal, where he played for Estrela prior to his move to west London and was on loan at Vitória SC last season.

He was unable to establish himself in the first team at Rangers and will be allowed to leave this summer.

His place in the squad has effectively been taken by recent signing Kealey Adamson.

Santos’ move is currently expected to be a season-long loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

Vitória had an option to buy him for £1.7m but decided against the deal.

Meanwhile, QPR remain in discussions with Morgan Fox and Jack Colback, whose contracts at Loftus Road recently expired. Both players are assessing their options.

As of Wednesday evening, Rangers had still not recieved an official approach from Leicester for Marti Cifuentes amid reports the Spaniard is set to take over as Foxes boss.

QPR retained the right to compensation for Cifuentes should he join the another club following his recent formal departure as head coach.

An approach has been received for academy coach Scott Marshall from Reading, where the former Brentford defender is in line for a job as assistant first-team coach.