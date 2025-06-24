QPR formally announce Cifuentes’ departure

QPR have formally confirmed the departure of Marti Cifuentes.

The Spaniard was placed on gardening leave in April and will be replaced as head coach by Frenchman Julien Stephan.

The announcement of Cifuentes’ departure “by mutual consent” paves the way for Rangers to confirm Stephan’s appointment.

The former Rennes and Strasbourg boss is expected to have Alou Diarra as his assistant and is bringing in analyst Rudy Cuni.

Cifuentes joined in October 2023, inheriting a team bottom of the Championship and having lost six matches in a row.

He kept Rangers in the division and did so again last season despite the squad being beset by injuries.

He was axed after showing an interest in other managerial jobs and has since been in discussions over the terms of his departure.

“The decision to place Martí on gardening leave towards the end of the season was not an easy one to make,” QPR chief executive Christian Nourry told the club website.

“As we now move forwards, I would like to thank Martí wholeheartedly for having a positive impact during his two years here.

“He did a fantastic job to help us remain in the division when we he first came in under difficult circumstances, and he worked hard to repeat that again in 2024/25.

“We wish him well for whatever comes next.”